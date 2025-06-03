Ludovic Ajorque News: Brillant first season in Brittany

Ajorque made 43 appearances across all competitions for Brest, scoring 14 goals and providing six assists.

Ajorque's physical presence and finishing ability made him a central figure in Brest's attack for his first season in Brittany and his return in Ligue 1. His 15 goals were crucial in securing vital points throughout the season even though he couldn't find the back of the net in the Champions League. Ajorque has been loaned by Mainz for the season with an option to purchase, and it makes little doubt that Brest will likely activate the clause to keep him for next season.