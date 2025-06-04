Ludovic Blas News: Slowed down by injury

Blas made 29 Ligue 1 appearances for Rennes in the 2024-25 season, tallying six goals and eight assists.

Blas contributed significantly to Rennes' attacking play despite an overall disappointing season, showcasing his creative abilities. However, his performances lacked consistency, with periods of brilliance interspersed with underwhelming displays, mainly due to a leg injury that made him miss one month of competition between March and April. That said, he could set new career highs in league play with eight assists, 47 chances created, and 64 corners, and there is no doubt Blas will be the key playmaker for Rennes next season and an interesting player to follow with a full preseason under new coach Habib Beye.