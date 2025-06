Henrique has joined Inter on a permanent deal from Olympique Marseille.

Henrique is coming off a career year where he tallied 7 goals and 7 assists in 33 Ligue 1 appearances, adding 53 key passes, 30 shots (14 on target) and 97 crosses (30 accurate). He'll mostly deputize Denzel Dumfries initially in Inter's scheme, but he'll be able to feature in other roles as well.