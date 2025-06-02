Luis Suarez News: Scores in blowout win
Suarez scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-1 victory over Columbus Crew.
Suarez scored his fifth goal of the season Saturday, a strike in the 64th minute assisted by Telasco Segovia. He has recorded four goal contributions over his last two matches. He also set a season high with three shots on target before he was subbed off in the 81st minute for Fafa Picault.
