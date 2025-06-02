Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Suarez headshot

Luis Suarez News: Scores in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Suarez scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-1 victory over Columbus Crew.

Suarez scored his fifth goal of the season Saturday, a strike in the 64th minute assisted by Telasco Segovia. He has recorded four goal contributions over his last two matches. He also set a season high with three shots on target before he was subbed off in the 81st minute for Fafa Picault.

Luis Suarez
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now