Luke O'Nien Injury: Rock for Black Cats

O'Nien started 47 of 48 matches this past season, accruing 198 clearances and 16 clean sheets with three goals and one assist.

O'Nien was the leader of the back line, though he unfortunately got injured early in the promotion final, dislocating his shoulder. He figures to keep that role in the Premier League, though it's always a difficult step up in competition for defenders, as the quality of forwards they play is much different. No matter, he expects to be in the XI from Gameweek 1 on.