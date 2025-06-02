Mahamadou Diawara News: Heads back to Lyon

Diawara is heading back to Lyon after his half-season loan spell with Le Havre, the club announced.

Diawara spent half of the season on loan with Le Havre, helping the team secure its French top flight spot for next season. He made 15 appearances, started six games and contributed one assist. He will now head back to Lyon before the start of next season with his future a bit blurry since it is still unclear whether he will be on OL's senior roster or loaned out again.