Mahamadou Nagida News: Promising debut season

Nagida made 13 appearances in Ligue 1 for Rennes during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals.

Nagida showcased his potential with two goals in limited appearances at the beginning of the 2024-25 season, highlighting his offensive capabilities from a defensive position. His adaptability and composure on the ball were evident, suggesting a bright future ahead. That said, he played only 10 minutes under new coach Habib Beye, remaining an unused substitute on nine occasions in the final stretch of the season, which casts some doubt on his place in the coach's tactical setup. With three years left on his contract, the 19-year-old could potentially be loaned during the next campaign.