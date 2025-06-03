Mahdi Camara News: Sensational in midfield again

Camara made 47 appearances across all competitions for Brest, scoring six goals and providing five assists.

Camara's consistent presence in midfield was pivotal for Brest's campaign in his third season in Brittany. His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively showcased his versatility, even though he couldn't find the back of the net as much as last season. Camara set new career highs in league play with three assists, 49 shots, and 46 crosses. His performances were instrumental in maintaining the team's balance throughout the season, being named the Brestois of the season without contestation. Reports say he might be nearing a departure from the club during the summer transfer window while he still has two years on his contract.