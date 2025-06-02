Malick Fofana News: Emerging talent in Lyon

Fofana featured in 39 matches for Lyon across all competitions during the 2024-25 season, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists.

Fofana's contributions as a winger showcased his potential and importance to Lyon's attacking options. His goal involvement of 16 in 39 games indicates a growing influence on the team's offensive output for his second season at the club. With further experience, Fofana could become a mainstay in the starting lineup and take on a bigger role in the frontline with the departure of Alexandre Lacazette and the very likely exit of Rayan Cherki.