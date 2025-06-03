Malo Gusto News: Rotational role for 2024/25

Gusto ended the 2024/25 Premier League season making 19 starts in 32 appearances for Chelsea.

Gusto had a solid 2024/25 season, though he was hampered by injury. With Reece James having returning healthy, he was forced to become a rotational player again for the Blues. Gusto wrapped up the year with one assist 53 crosses (10 accurate), 45 tackles (24 won) and a career high of 40 clearances. The defender will be entering his third season of his contract, and will undoubtedly remain a key depth option for Chelsea at the right back position.