Mama Balde News: Correct season in Brest

Balde made 40 appearances across all competitions for Brest in the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

Balde's versatility allowed him to operate across various attacking positions, offering tactical flexibility. His contributions, though modest in numbers, were timely and added value to the team's offensive dynamics. His work rate and motivation were saluted by the fans and the club, eventhough he often lacked luck and missed several good goal-scoring opportunities throughout the season. He still has two years on his contract and will hope to start next season with more luck in his game to find back his level from his 2022 season with Troyes when he scored 12 goals in the league.