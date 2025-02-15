Fantasy Soccer
Mama Balde headshot

Mama Balde News: Logs another assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Balde assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 2-2 draw against AJ Auxerre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 25th minute.

February has been an excellent month for Balde, who has logged an assist in back-to-back appearances. With his current form also a season high, him being part of Brest's starting XI may be worth a strong consideration.

Mama Balde
Brest
