Mama Balde News: Logs another assist

Balde assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 2-2 draw against AJ Auxerre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 25th minute.

February has been an excellent month for Balde, who has logged an assist in back-to-back appearances. With his current form also a season high, him being part of Brest's starting XI may be worth a strong consideration.