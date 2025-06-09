Mamadou Sarr News: Signs with Chelsea until 2033

Sarr has signed a contract with Chelsea until 2033, joining from Strasbourg, the club announced. Sarr played 27 Ligue 1 matches for Strasbourg during the 2024-25 season, providing one assist and helping the team record 10 clean sheets.

Sarr anchored the backline with authority, making 37 tackles, 116 clearances, and securing 10 clean sheets in his debut full season in Ligue 1. His aerial dominance and composure were instrumental in maintaining Strasbourg's defensive integrity. The young centre-back appears ready to step up his game despite his age and will discover the Premier League with Chelsea after playing for three clubs in France, being formed in Lens, developed in Lyon, and outstanding with Strasbourg.