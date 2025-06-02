Manolis Saliakas News: Three goal contributions
Saliakas scored twice and added one assist at right wing-back in the Bundesliga.
Saliakas was a consistent piece of the starting XI, holding onto the starting job at right wing-back for a large portion of the campaign. He ended up with three goal contributions, a decent return for how poor the St. Pauli attack was throughout the match. Saliakas will likely remain the starting option as St. Pauli fight for survival once more.
