Manu Garcia News: Provides assist in defeat

Garcia assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 loss versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Garcia delivered the through-ball that set up Joveljic's goal on Sunday against LAFC, showcasing his vision against a packed defense. Operating centrally, he completed several key passes and helped spring SKC attacks, demonstrating his midfield creativity. Garcia's influence keeps him central to SKC's offensive shape and he continues as a key distributor with two goals and three assists this season while creating 28 chances, a career high for the midfielder that can still rise.