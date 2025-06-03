Manuel Akanji News: Still starter when fit

Akanji started in 23 of his 26 appearances while registering nine interceptions, 19 tackles and 62 clearances in the Premier League.

Akanji saw a long spell on the sidelines from February to April due to injury, but would still maintain his starting role when he was fit, starting in all but three of his appearances. This concludes a fourth straight season with the club registering at least 20 starts, a mainstay in the defense for the club. He will be one of the veteran presences in the defense moving into the next season and will likely see a similar role, but will have to be wary, as a few younger players will be bidding for his spot alongside Nathan Ake, who spent most of the season injured.