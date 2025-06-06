Marc-Andre ter Stegen News: Injury limits season

Ter Stegen started in all eight of his appearances while notching one clean sheet, nine goals allowed and 14 saves in La Liga.

Ter Stegen went down just seven games into the season and would miss most of the season with a knee injury, not playing again until May. This would result in his minimal time this season, with the goalie falling to under 700 minutes of play after seeing 28 starts the previous season. He didn't see the best outings when he was on the pitch and is now surrounded by reports of a possible move out of the club or being challenged for the position, a tough break for the team captain after a long tenure with the team.