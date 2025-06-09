Marcel Hartel News: Leads team in crosses

Hartel registered three shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Portland Timbers.

Hartel was all over the field with his three shots, three chances created and team-leading six crosses, but was still unable to find a goal contribution. This makes it six straight games without one, remaining at two this season. That said, he seems to be in a second-season slump after bagging eight goal contributions in nine appearances last campaign.