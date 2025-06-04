Marco Asensio News: Solid loan spell in England

Asencio started in nine of his 13 appearances while scoring three goals on 24 shots and one assist on 16 chances created in the Premier League.

Asencio saw a decent spell in the first half of the season with PSG notching six goal contributions in 12 appearances, and continued the success in the Premier League after he was loaned out, seeing four goal contributions in a much more testing league. That said, he would shape out a starting role for the final five games of the season, having mainly held a rotational role up until that point. The club has had interest in triggering the buy option on the attacker, but that is yet to be decided, currently slated to return to PSG at the end of June.