Marco Bizot News: Reliable goalkeeper with Brest

Bizot started 41 matches for Brest across all competitions during the 2024-25 season, recording 12 clean sheets.

Bizot's consistency and shot-stopping abilities provided confidence to Brest's defense for his fourth season at the club. His performances were instrumental in securing crucial points throughout the season and he made some impressive outings in the Champions League, being sensational against PSV Eindhoven, making five saves and earning a clean sheet. Bizot set a new career high with 42 clearances during the Ligue 1 campaign. That said, the goalie asked his direction to leave during the summer transfer window with one year left on his contract, meaning Brest will have to replace him in goal ahead of next season.