Marcus Harness News: Departing Ipswich

Harness is set to leave Ipswich at the end of his contract which expires at the end of the month. The midfielder played a limited role in their promotion campaign making 34 appearances including seven starts in the Championship and scoring four goals. This season he was loaned to Derby County where he made 41 appearances including 26 starts, scoring four goals and adding three assists.