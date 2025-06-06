Marius Courcoul News: Emerging defender with Angers

Courcoul made 8 Ligue 1 appearances for Angers during the 2024-25 season.

Courcoul showcased maturity and composure in his limited appearances, indicating significant potential for growth. His defensive contributions, including clearances and interceptions, were notable for a player of his age when it was most needed in the final stretch of the season amid the chaos of Angers' lineup due to injuries and suspensions. Courcoul could find a role in central midfield for the last three games to help secure a spot in Ligue 1 next season while showing promise for his development in the team next campaign.