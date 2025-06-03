Mark Flekken News: Joins Leverkusen

Flekken has signed with Leverkusen from Brentford, accoridng to his former club.

Flekken is going to be leaving the Bees as he heads for Germany this next season, having joined Leverkusen on a permanent transfer. This comes after only two seasons with the club, making 77 appearances while holding 5 clean sheets. He will now compete with Lukas Hradecky for a starting spot with Lekerkusen, although he will likely be expected to be their starter on opening day.