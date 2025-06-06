Menu
Mark Gillespie News: Will stay at Newcastle next season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

Gillespie had his contract activated again to remain at Newcastle for the 2024-25 season, the club announced.

Gillespie will remain a Newcastle player for another season after the club activated an option in his contract to retain him for a second year in a row. That said, Gillespie is only a depth option for the goalkeeper position, and he isn't expected to feature much between the posts next season.

Mark Gillespie
Newcastle United
