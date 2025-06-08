Marko Arnautovic News: Leaving Inter

Arnautovic told AntenaSport that his expiring Inter contract wouldn't be renewed and that he's no longer part of the squad effective immediately.

Arnautovic won't take part in the Club World Cup as his deal will run out on June 30, and he is already free to find a new home. He had a decent second half of the season as Inter often rested their starters in Serie A because of their deep Champions League, but the team plans to get younger at the position.