Marquinhos News: Signs in Brazil permanently

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

Marquinhos has signed with Cruzeiro from Arsenal, according to his former club.

Marquinhos has departed Arsenal after only three seasons with the club, departed back for Brazil to join Cruzeiro. This comes after only seeing minimal time with the Gunners, recording only four appearances for the club. He should see more time in Brazil and will hope to rejuvenate his career after multiple loans with Arsenal.

