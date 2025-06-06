Marshall Munetsi News: Instant impact after transfer
Munetsi started in 12 of his 14 appearances while recording two goals on 22 shots and one assist on nine chances created in the Premier League.
Munetsi saw a decent campaign with Remis before he transferred to Wolves, netting six goal contributions. He would continue in a starting spot with his new club and see three goal contributions, a decent debut statline for a half season in the Premier League. He appears to have shaped out a starting role that he hopes to maintain into the next campaign, inking a deal until 2028 when joining the club.
