Marvin Schwabe News: Leads Bundesliga return
Schwabe made 24 starts and kept nine clean sheets on the way to a Bundesliga return.
Schwabe competed some with Jonas Urbig, who was signed by Bayern Munich in the winter transfer window. The departure of Urbig means this is Schwabe's next heading into next season in the Bundesliga. Schwabe was excellent in the 2. Bundesliga, but will face far more threatening attacking units back in the top division.
