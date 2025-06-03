Fantasy Soccer
Marvin Schwabe headshot

Marvin Schwabe News: Leads Bundesliga return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Schwabe made 24 starts and kept nine clean sheets on the way to a Bundesliga return.

Schwabe competed some with Jonas Urbig, who was signed by Bayern Munich in the winter transfer window. The departure of Urbig means this is Schwabe's next heading into next season in the Bundesliga. Schwabe was excellent in the 2. Bundesliga, but will face far more threatening attacking units back in the top division.

Marvin Schwabe
1. FC Köln
More Stats & News
