Massadio Haidara News: Decent first season in Brittany

Haidara made 31 appearances across all competitions for Brest during the 2024-25 season.

Haidara's consistent performances at left-back provided reliability to Brest's defense for his first season at the club. His defensive contributions were instrumental in maintaining the team's structure. With the long-term injury of Bradley Locko, Haidara played a lot more than expected during the major part of the season, which could convince the club to sign him for more time, with his contract ending at the end of the month. If it doesn't happen, Haidara will be a free agent again just like late summer when he left Lens.