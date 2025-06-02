Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mateo Kovacic headshot

Mateo Kovacic Injury: Undergoes Achilles surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 2, 2025 at 3:24am

Kovacic has undergone surgery on an Achilles injury and is set to miss the Club World Cup, the club announced.

Kovacic will miss the Club World Cup in June and will spend the summer rehabilitating from surgery on his Achilles injury. He will aim to return fully fit before the end of September. With the return in action of Rodri, the croatian will see limited playing time when back.

Mateo Kovacic
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now