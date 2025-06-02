Mateo Kovacic Injury: Undergoes Achilles surgery
Kovacic has undergone surgery on an Achilles injury and is set to miss the Club World Cup, the club announced.
Kovacic will miss the Club World Cup in June and will spend the summer rehabilitating from surgery on his Achilles injury. He will aim to return fully fit before the end of September. With the return in action of Rodri, the croatian will see limited playing time when back.
