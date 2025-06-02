Matheus Nascimento News: Logs assist in win

Nascimento delivered an assist, had two shots (one on target) and created two chances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

Nascimento had his second consecutive start up front and finally contributed as expected, assisting Lucas Sanabria's opener in the 17th minute. This was the first appearance on the scoresheet for the youngster since his move to LA and he'll hope it helps him to remain as a start for upcoming matches.