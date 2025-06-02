Matheus Nunes News: Finishes season as right-back

Nunes started in 19 of his 26 appearances while recording one goal on nine shots and six assists on 23 chances created to go along with 30 clearances, 35 tackles and 45 crosses in the Premier League.

Nunes saw a position change this season, with the once Portuguese midfielder shifting to the defense to serve at right-back around halfway through the season, sharing time with Rico Lewis after Kyle Walker joined AC Milan on loan. He would develop into a solid player in this role, as his attacking ability was well utilized in Pep Guardiola's system, getting up the field to join the attack, earning four of his seven goal contributions after moving to the defense. It is up in the air if he will maintain this role next season, if the club will make a new true right-back, or if Rico Lewis will take on a bigger role, leaving the newly developed defender's role in limbo for the time being.