Mathias Jensen News: Loses starting role

Jensen made eight starts across 24 Premier League appearances, tallying two assists, 33 crosses, 14 corners, 14 tackles and 13 clearances.

Between injuries and subpar performances, Jensen lost his starting role and was limited to only nine starts across all competitions in the 2024/25 campaign. The central midfielder is a solid depth piece, but he didn't carry a lot of fantasy upside most of the time, especially after losing the starting role to Yehor Yarmoliuk, who signed a long-term contract right after the end of the campaign. Jensen's last start came in mid-January against Manchester City, when he played 68 minutes in a 2-2 draw on Jan. 14.