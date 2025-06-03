Mathias Pereira Lage News: Decent second half of season

Pereira Lage appeared in 42 matches acrosss all competitions for Brest in the 2024-25 season, scoring four goals and providing eight assists.

Pereira Lage started the season as a depth option off the bench before becoming an undisputed starter in the second half of the season, ending the final stretch of the campaign with 13 starts in a row. His versatility allowed him to operate effectively across various attacking positions, and his creativity and goal contributions added options to Brest's attack when it was most needed. Pereira Lage's adaptability and set piece abilities made him a valuable asset in the team's attacking arsenal, allowing him to set new career highs in league play with seven assists, 22 chances created, 99 crosses, and 46 corners. His contract ends at the end of the month, and the club already made him a contract proposal, so he could either decide to stay in Brittany or be set for free agency until further updates.