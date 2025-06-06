Menu
Matt Doherty News: Works into regular starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

Doherty started in 25 of his 30 appearances while recording two goals on 10 shots and one assist on 12 chances created in the Premier League.

Doherty was not a regular starter to begin the season, but assumed the role around the start of December, only missing four starts after this. This was his first time back in a starting role since the 2019/20 season, seeing this role after only starting in nine matches last season. He is 33, so it is unknown if this will stick into next season, especially as the defender enters his contract season.

Matt Doherty
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
