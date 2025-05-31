Matt Polster News: Fortunate assist Saturday

Polster assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus CF Montreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 59th minute.

Since last signing an extended contract, Polster has logged four games. For the first three, he offensively impacted little, with one chance created and a shot on goal. Ilay Feingold's first of two goals is an excellent effort scored several seconds after Polster passed the ball.