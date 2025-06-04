Matteo Guendouzi Injury: Dealing with ankle pain

Guendouzi (ankle) is dealing with some pain and received treatment on Tuesday, the French team posted.

Guendouzi felt ankle pain after Monday's training with the French team ahead of the Final Four starting on Thursday against Spain. He received treatment on his ankle Tuesday with the hope to be fit for the semifinal against La Roja. Guendouzi has started two of the last three games for France, so if he can't start the game, a change will have to be made with Adrien Rabiot likely replacing him in midfield.