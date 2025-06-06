Menu
Matteo Guendouzi headshot

Matteo Guendouzi News: Features on bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

Guendouzi (ankle) featured on the bench in Thursday's 5-4 defeat in the semi final of the Nations League against Spain, confirming his injury was only minor.

Guendouzi was dealing with an ankle injury earlier this week which needed treatment by the medical staff of the French national team on Tuesday, but that injury revealed to be minor since he was available on the bench for Thursday's game. His next chance to feature on the pitch will come against Germany on Sunday for the Petite Final of the Nations League.

Matteo Guendouzi
Lazio
More Stats & News
