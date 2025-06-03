Fantasy Soccer
Matti Peltola headshot

Matti Peltola Injury: Heading out with NT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Peltola has been called up by Finland for the World Cup Qualification Europe games against Netherlands and Poland on June 7 and June 10, respectively.

Peltola has been a regular starter in the midfield for D.C. United this season but will miss Saturday's match against Chicago due to the call-up. He should return in time to face Salt Lake on June 14. Brandon Servania is expected to get a larger role in the midfield on Saturday.

Matti Peltola
D.C. United
