Matti Peltola Injury: Heading out with NT

Peltola has been called up by Finland for the World Cup Qualification Europe games against Netherlands and Poland on June 7 and June 10, respectively.

Peltola has been a regular starter in the midfield for D.C. United this season but will miss Saturday's match against Chicago due to the call-up. He should return in time to face Salt Lake on June 14. Brandon Servania is expected to get a larger role in the midfield on Saturday.