Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matvey Safonov headshot

Matvey Safonov News: Serves as Parisians backup in net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Safonov started in nine of his 10 appearances while notching three clean sheets, nine goals allowed and 17 saves in Ligue 1.

Safonov was brought into Paris this season but was never going to be the first option, instead sitting behind one of the world's best goalies in Gianluigi Donnarumma. He would still get to appear in quite a few games due to an injury to Donnarumma, appearing in 10 league matches. His role is unlikely to change next campaign, likely to be a backup until either he or Donnarumma makes a switch.

Matvey Safonov
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now