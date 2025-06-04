Matvey Safonov News: Serves as Parisians backup in net

Safonov started in nine of his 10 appearances while notching three clean sheets, nine goals allowed and 17 saves in Ligue 1.

Safonov was brought into Paris this season but was never going to be the first option, instead sitting behind one of the world's best goalies in Gianluigi Donnarumma. He would still get to appear in quite a few games due to an injury to Donnarumma, appearing in 10 league matches. His role is unlikely to change next campaign, likely to be a backup until either he or Donnarumma makes a switch.