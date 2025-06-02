Maxence Lacroix News: Rock in defense

Lacroix played 35 times and started all of those appearances in the Premier League.

Lacroix joined Crystal Palace from Wolfsburg, and immediately became the rock in the center of the back-line. He played 35 times and missed just one match after joining the club. Lacroix also went the full 90 in almost every single match. Lacroix isn't adventurous going forward, but he's a rock-solid defender and kept 11 clean sheets. Lacroix will be a massive part of the starting XI, even when some of the other defensive options are fit once more.