Maxime Chanot News: Features on bench

Chanot (undisclosed) featured on the bench in Saturday's FIFA Club World Cup Qualification Final 2-1 victory against CF America, confirming he is back fit.

Chanot was forced off injured in his season debut against San Jose and missed seven MLS games since then due to undisclosed reasons that could be linked to his previous concussion protocol earlier this season. The Luxembourgish player seems to have fully recovered from his problems since he featured on the bench on Saturday, seeing his teammates secure a place for the Club World Cup that will happen in June. This is good news for LAFC since Chanot is a regular starter in central defense when at full potential.