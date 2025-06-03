Maxime Crepeau Injury: Called up with Canada

Crepeau has been called up by Canada for the friendly games against Ukraine and Ivory Coast on June 7 and June 11, respectively.

Crepeau has been an undisputed starter between the posts for Portland this season when available. Due to the call-up, he will miss the match against St. Louis on Sunday but should return in time to face San Jose on June 13. James Pantemis, if deemed fit enough, is expected to start in goal on Sunday.