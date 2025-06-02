Maya Yoshida News: Logs double-digit clearances in win

Yoshida made four tackles (two won), 10 clearances, one interception and one block while helping his side to keep a clean sheet during Saturday's 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

Yoshida had another huge performance at the heart of the defense, prevailing over opposing forwards and logging 10 or more clearances for the third time this year. With 39 of his 79 clearances for the season being racked up over his last five starts, the veteran center-back looks like a very reliable fantasy pick right now.