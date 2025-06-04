M'Bala Nzola Injury: Decent loan spell
Nzola scored six goals and added one assist while on loan with Lens from Fiorentina.
Nzola was a consistent contributor with Lens before a knee injury spelled the end of his campaign on loan. The striker could return to Italy as no deal for a permanent move has been made yet. Nzola's only season with Fiorentina saw him total six goal contributions playing as a rotational option.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now