Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
M'Bala Nzola headshot

M'Bala Nzola Injury: Decent loan spell

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Nzola scored six goals and added one assist while on loan with Lens from Fiorentina.

Nzola was a consistent contributor with Lens before a knee injury spelled the end of his campaign on loan. The striker could return to Italy as no deal for a permanent move has been made yet. Nzola's only season with Fiorentina saw him total six goal contributions playing as a rotational option.

M'Bala Nzola
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now