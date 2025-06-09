Michail Antonio Injury: Still discussing new contract

Antonio has yet to be offered a new contract by West Ham but the two sides could still come to an agreement.

West Ham are playing it safe, as they don't want to offer Antonio a contract if he can't play in the next year. Antonio has had a few positive updates since his car crash in January, but working in the gym and playing on the pitch in the Premier League are two different things. It may be a situation where his contract expires June 30 and then there's a positive update in July, and West Ham decide to offer him something new after that.