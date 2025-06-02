Miguel Almiron News: Struggles yet again

Almiron recorded two shots (one on goal) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus the New York Red Bulls.

Almiron continued his struggles Saturday as he was once again unable to make a difference for Atlanta. He would only see one chance created and two shots, subbed off after 60 minutes of play. This is now six straight games without a goal contribution for the attacker, a tougher return to MLS play for the attacker than he bargained for.