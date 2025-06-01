Miguel Araujo News: Leaves Portland Timbers

Araujo is leaving Portland Timbers as a free agent, the club announced. "We would like to thank Miguel for his contributions and professionalism during his time with the Portland Timbers. This decision allows Miguel to focus on his next sporting opportunity and gives us further ability to explore options to strengthen our roster moving forward. We wish Miguel and his family all the best," Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy said.

Araujo is leaving Portland as a free agent after spending two years with the team, making 25 appearances. The defender had visa issues since the beginning of the season that could have contributed to the decision to part ways in the end. Araujo is now free to join the club he wants to continue his football career.