Mikel Merino News: Major contributor

Merino made 28 appearances (17 starts) in the Premier League, scoring seven goals and adding two assists.

Merino's seven goals were a new career-high, though they come with an asterisk, as he played a large portion of the season as a striker due to a plethora of injuries. With Arsenal expected to bring a striker in this summer and Merino only playing there with a variety of injuries, it's likely his future is in midfield. That means he will face competition for minutes from Martin Odegaard, which could see Merino limited to a more rotational role.