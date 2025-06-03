Fantasy Soccer
Mikel Merino News: Major contributor

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Merino made 28 appearances (17 starts) in the Premier League, scoring seven goals and adding two assists.

Merino's seven goals were a new career-high, though they come with an asterisk, as he played a large portion of the season as a striker due to a plethora of injuries. With Arsenal expected to bring a striker in this summer and Merino only playing there with a variety of injuries, it's likely his future is in midfield. That means he will face competition for minutes from Martin Odegaard, which could see Merino limited to a more rotational role.

Mikel Merino
Arsenal
