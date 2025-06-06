Mikkel Damsgaard News: Dazzles in playmaking role

Damsgaard recorded two goals and nine assists across 38 appearances (34 starts) in the Premier League.

Damsgaard recorded only two assists across 49 appearances (16 starts) in his first two seasons with Brentford, but he pulverized those numbers in 2024/25 and had a career-best season while thriving in a playmaking role in the final third. While he operated on the left flank at times, Damsgaard's best moments came when he played as an AMC while being flanked by the duo of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa on the wings. Damsgaard figures to be a regular for Brentford again in 2025/26 even if the club adds depth in the final third during the summer transfer window.